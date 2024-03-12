Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

