Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.23

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 2234093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $498.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 94,305 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

