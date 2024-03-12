Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.23

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 2234093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
The company has a market capitalization of $498.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.
