Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 makes up about 3.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,816 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rapid7 by 757.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,619 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 119,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,399. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

Insider Activity

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

