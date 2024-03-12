RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RICK. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $518.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $459,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $41,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

