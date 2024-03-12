Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 590

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 575 ($7.37) to GBX 590 ($7.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.

LON RTO traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 491.20 ($6.29). The company had a trading volume of 1,950,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,942. The company has a market capitalization of £12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 418.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 475.34. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 387.80 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.50).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

