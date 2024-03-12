Request Price Tops $0.15 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Request has a market cap of $148.07 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00017315 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00025194 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,113.96 or 1.00028049 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00181520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14756428 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $5,367,792.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.