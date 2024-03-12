Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Salesforce (CRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Salesforce (NYSE: CRM):

3/7/2024 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $290.00 to $354.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $293.00 to $342.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $280.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

2/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $290.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

2/29/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Salesforce had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/12/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2024 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Salesforce had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $293.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $306.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $296.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $315,443,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 36,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

