Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 5th

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 206.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 1.3 %

ROIC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 366,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $17,732,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,294,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,198,000 after purchasing an additional 713,120 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $11,958,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 462,163 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROIC

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.