Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 159,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,856,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $546.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

