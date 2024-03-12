Reviewing Toro (TORO) and Its Rivals

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) is one of 50 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Toro to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toro and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $78.47 million $140.64 million 2.10 Toro Competitors $870.91 million $275.24 million 2.73

Profitability

Toro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Toro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 179.23% 66.54% 31.71% Toro Competitors 27.20% 17.27% 8.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Toro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Toro Competitors 198 1091 1572 37 2.50

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Toro’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Toro peers beat Toro on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Toro Company Profile

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of eight tanker vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.7 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

