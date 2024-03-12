Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ribbon Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,839 shares in the company, valued at $207,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $205,119 over the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 88,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.