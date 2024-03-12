Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after acquiring an additional 683,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RIO opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

