RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans — Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 112.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RSF stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSF. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Articles

