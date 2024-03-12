RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans — Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 112.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RSF stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
