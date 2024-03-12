Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 950

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,025 ($13.13) to GBX 950 ($12.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.27) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 863 ($11.06).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TPK

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

About Travis Perkins

LON:TPK traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 715.40 ($9.17). The stock had a trading volume of 69,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,510. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 984 ($12.61). The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.65, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 769.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 784.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69.

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.