Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $7.01. Rumble shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,513,608 shares changing hands.

Rumble Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Rumble alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rumble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter worth $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Rumble by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rumble by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rumble by 916.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 126,120 shares during the period. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.