Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RSI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.40.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.70. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

