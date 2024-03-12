Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $116.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

NYSE RHP opened at $116.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,809,000 after purchasing an additional 216,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,011,000 after acquiring an additional 344,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 121,348 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

