Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.411 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBR stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.