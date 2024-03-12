Safe (SAFE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $41.47 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Safe has a market cap of $41.47 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00124421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00040597 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00018442 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000069 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99018947 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

