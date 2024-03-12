Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the CRM provider on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Salesforce has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Salesforce to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

CRM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.69. 760,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $315,443,192. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

