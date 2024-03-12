Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.21.

SIS opened at C$16.06 on Friday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 88.14%.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

