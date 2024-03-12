Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.21.

Savaria Trading Down 0.4 %

Savaria Announces Dividend

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

