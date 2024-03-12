Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.21.

Savaria Trading Down 0.4 %

Savaria Dividend Announcement

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

