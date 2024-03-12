Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,000. Post accounts for about 3.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Post at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,174,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,352,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,665,000 after purchasing an additional 109,102 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 385,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,920,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Insider Activity

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.70. 85,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,600. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.