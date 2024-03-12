Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 21,530 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

CZR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.69. 597,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

