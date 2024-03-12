Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.68 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.33. 646,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,658. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $245.29. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

