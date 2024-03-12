Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Invests $7.64 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,000. Kraft Heinz makes up 4.2% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,219,000 after buying an additional 1,080,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after buying an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. 2,622,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.