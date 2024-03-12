Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 731.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 54,949 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 52.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 58.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $1,364,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 112,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,322. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

