Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000. Yum! Brands makes up about 2.1% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,731. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.