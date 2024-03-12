Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,627 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 2.7% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. SAL Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% during the third quarter. SAL Trading LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,690 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.2% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. 390,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,867. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.