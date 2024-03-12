Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Shake Shack as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $4,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,228,398. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.97. 311,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $108.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 217.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.61.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

