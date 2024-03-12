Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Takes $5.28 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000. Clorox comprises approximately 2.9% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Clorox Trading Up 0.0 %

CLX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.55. 153,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

