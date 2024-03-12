SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

SBA Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 66.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of SBAC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.27. 79,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,774,643. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

