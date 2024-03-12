Scarborough Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after purchasing an additional 769,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,656,000 after purchasing an additional 96,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $273,493,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $103.47. 551,391 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

