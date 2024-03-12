Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IWF stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.80. The company had a trading volume of 482,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.47 and a 200-day moving average of $294.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $337.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

