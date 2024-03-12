Scarborough Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. 12,569,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,679,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.