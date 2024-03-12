Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670,918 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,482 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.30% of SEA worth $73,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. 3,120,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.38 and a beta of 1.50. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Read Our Latest Report on SE

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.