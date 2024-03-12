SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut SeaWorld Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.40.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,375,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 716,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 41.7% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,344,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,189,000 after purchasing an additional 395,848 shares during the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
