ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Up 10%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 152,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 371,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$155.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

