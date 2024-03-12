Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,035 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 400.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFAR opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

