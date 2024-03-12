Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $81,000 Stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,612 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOLW opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.31.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.