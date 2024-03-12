SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.64

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 57.64 and last traded at 57.14, with a volume of 358904 shares. The stock had previously closed at 55.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 59.00.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 51.09.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.