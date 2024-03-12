Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Shell has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

