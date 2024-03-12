Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 56,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Shell by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 259,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 75,857 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Shell by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

