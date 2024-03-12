Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOM. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.45) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.25) to GBX 430 ($5.51) in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 368.20 ($4.72) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,315.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 355.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.50.

In other news, insider Andrew Rennie acquired 15,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £58,200 ($74,567.58). Corporate insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

