Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

H&T Group Price Performance

LON:HAT traded up GBX 35.95 ($0.46) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 375.95 ($4.82). 371,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,343. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 378.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 417.32. The firm has a market cap of £165.38 million, a PE ratio of 945.00 and a beta of 0.64. H&T Group has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($3.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 502.07 ($6.43).

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

