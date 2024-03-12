Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Drops By 95.6%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the February 14th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of 180 Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

180 Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,430. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.