Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Declines By 85.0%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the February 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Adhera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ATRX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Adhera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile
