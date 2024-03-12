Short Interest in Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Declines By 65.9%

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the February 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ainos Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ AIMD opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. Ainos has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

