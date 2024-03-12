Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Decreases By 91.9%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the February 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ APM traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 50,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

